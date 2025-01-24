EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Marine Fuels Trader in Turkey
Friday January 24, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with at least two to three years of bunker trading or related experience. Image Credit: Oilmar
Bunker trading firm Oilmar is seeking to hire a marine fuels trader in Istanbul.
The company is looking for candidates with at least two to three years of bunker trading or related experience, it said in a job advertisement on Friday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Primary activity is to carry out back-to-back bunker trading
- Canvassing and developing customers for ship owners, operators, and charterers
- Leveraging the existing team for supply sources
- Monitor the entire supply chain and trade cycle, right from loading, operations, delivery, and payments
- Responsible for maintaining and collecting accounts receivables and relevant payments for the trades
- Generating daily indications and pricing from suppliers to the team and to the clients
- Recording and follow up on all trade-related activities and payments associated with trades
- Maintaining and documenting the enquiries and deals in the database via Excel and company ERP
- Achieving KPIs and monthly targets
