Hy2gen Secures Germany's First RFNBO Certification for E-Methane Plant

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hy2gen’s Atlantis plant in Werlte, Germany. Image Credit: Hy2gen

Renewable fuels developer Hy2gen has announced that its Atlantis e-methane and renewable hydrogen plant in Werlte, Germany, has become the first facility in the country to receive RFNBO certification.

The plant was certified by CertifHy as Germany's first to produce e-methane and renewable hydrogen in compliance with the EU regulation on Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO).

"This confirms that ATLANTIS meets all EU criteria from full traceability to lifecycle emissions and supplies products that help industry meet its CO2 targets under EU law," the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

RFNBOs are low-carbon fuels derived from renewable electricity, these include green hydrogen and synthetic fuels such as e-methane.

E-methane can serve as a drop-in replacement for fossil LNG in dual-fuel vessels, offering a cleaner alternative that supports the shipping sector's transition to low-emission fuels.

The Atlantis plant currently operates with an electrolyser capacity of 6.3 MW, using electricity generated from wind and solar (PV) to produce e-methane and green hydrogen.

The firm aims to increase the electrolyser capacity by another 5 MW in the future.

"We have concluded a new power purchase agreement (PPA) to supply the ATLANTIS plant with additional green electricity, Hy2gen said.

"This will allow us to expand electrolysis capacity by the end of 2025 to produce even more certified molecules for the decarbonization of industry."