LIQUIND Marine, GasCom Sign LNG Bunkering Deal With Elbferry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Each LNG truckload will be delivered in less than an hour. Image Credit: LIQUIND Marine

LIQUIND Marine and GasCom have signed a deal to supply LNG as a bunker fuel to Germany's largest ferry.

Ferry operator Elbferry has agreed to take several LNG truck deliveries per week from the two firms for its ship the Greenferrry 1, LIQUIND said in a statement on its website earlier this month.

The ship travels several times per day between the ports of Cuxhaven and Brunsbuttel.

"By appointing LIQUIND Marine and GasCom for organizing the LNG supply chain and conducting regular bunkering operations, we can put our commitment towards progressive environmentally friendly technologies into practice," Christian Strahlmann, managing director of Elbferry, said in the statement.

"Furthermore, this cooperation underlines our ambitions to establish the ferry service between Brunsbüttel and Cuxhaven long-term."

Each LNG truckload will be delivered in less than an hour, according to the statement.