EMEA News
BMS United Promotes Three Sales Managers in Piraeus
The three new sales managers are based in Piraeus. File Image / Pixabay
Marine fuel trading firm BMS United has promoted three of its staff in Piraeus to sales managers.
The company has appointed Dimitris Papadimitriou, Eleni Karlafti and George Makrakis as sales managers, it said in an emailed statement last week. Each of the three has worked for BMS for longer than 15 years.
"In their new role as Sales Managers, amongst other responsibilities, Dimitris, Eleni and George will support and motivate their teams, while ensuring that optimum growth and performance remain top priorities," the company said in the statement.
"These promotions came at a pivotal time to further enhance the development of the office and aim at keeping BMS United Piraeus among the top performing bunker trading offices globally."
