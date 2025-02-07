France Unveils Initiative to Support Shipping Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The initiative will not support projects involving the use of fossil fuels. File Image / Pixabay

Under the CORIMER Low-Carbon Ships initiative, the French government is seeking to accelerate the development of low-carbon ships in the country and support technologies for shipping decarbonisation.

The initiative will support projects involved in energy efficiency, performance optimisation, carbon capture technologies and the development of technologies that support the use of sustainable marine fuels (excluding hydrogen), the French government said.

The deadline for submitting proposals is October 15, 2025.

It will not support projects involving the use of fossil fuels.

Projects can be executed by a single partner or a consortium of up to five partners.

The minimum total project cost thresholds are as follows:

1 million euros minimum for projects, individual or in consortium, led or coordinated by an SME [small medium enterprise].

minimum for projects, individual or in consortium, led or coordinated by an SME [small medium enterprise]. 4 million euros minimum for projects, individual or in consortium, carried out or coordinated by a large company.

Selected projects will be granted aid in the form of a "mix of grants and repayable advances," the document states.

Projects will be evaluated based on various criteria including financial plan, innovation and environmental impacts.