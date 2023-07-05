US Navy Reports Shots Fired at Tanker Near Strait of Hormuz

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Strait of Hormuz is a key chokepoint for the global tanker market. File Image / Pixabay

The US Navy has accused Iranian forces of firing shots at a tanker during an attempted detention near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian naval vessels had been attempting to seize two oil tankers in the area early on Wednesday morning, news agency Al Arabiya cited US Navy officials as saying on Wednesday.

Shots were fired at one of the tankers, but the Iranian vessels withdrew after the US Navy responded to distress signals, according to the report.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key chokepoint for the global tanker market. Tensions have been heightened in recent years following repeated detentions of tankers by Iran.