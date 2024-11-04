InterContinental Energies Hires Commercial Manager in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Janssen was previously a senior bunker trader for Cockett Group in Rotterdam. Image Credit: Arthur Janssen / LinkedIn

Marine fuels brokerage and trading firm InterContinental Energies has hired a new commercial manager in Rotterdam.

Arthur Janssen has joined the company as commercial manager in Rotterdam as of the start of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Saturday.

Janssen previously served as a senior bunker trader for Cockett Group in Rotterdam from January 2016 to last month.

He had earlier worked for World Fuel Services from 2002 to 2015 and for Oil Shipping (Bunkering) BV from 1997 to 2001.

Netherlands-based InterContinental Energies was founded in 1981 and provides bunker trading and brokering services worldwide, according to the company's website.