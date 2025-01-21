Construction Begins for Danish Methanol-Fuelled Cable-Laying Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Danish power cable firm NKT has announced the keel laying for its dual-fuel methanol cable laying vessel, marking the start of construction.

The vessel, NKT Eleonora, is expected to be delivered in 2027 and will join NKT’s existing vessel, NKT Victoria, as part of its next-generation cable-laying fleet, NKT said in a statement on its website.

The NKT Eleonora will feature Finnish engine manufacturer Wärtsilä’s dual-fuel methanol engines, enabling it to run on methanol and conventional marine fuels.

With a cable-laying capacity of 23,000 tonnes, NKT Eleonora will carry out offshore cable installation.

“NKT Eleonora is part of NKT’s ongoing investments aimed at strengthening production and installation capacity and capabilities across seven high- and medium-voltage sites.”

It is currently being constructed at Norwegian shipyard VARD’s facilities in Romania.