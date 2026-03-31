Finnlines Adds Temporary Bunker Surcharge Amid Fuel Price Hike

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The surcharge is applicable from April 1. Image Credit: Finnlines

Helsinki-based Finnlines Plc will implement a temporary bunker surcharge on passenger tickets in response to sharply higher bunker fuel costs amid the Iran war.

Bunker fuel prices have risen by about 50%, leading it to the introduction of an emergency bunker surcharge (EBS) on all new bookings made from April 1, the firm said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The charge will be applied per passenger and per direction, while tickets booked before that date will remain unaffected.

Finnlines noted the surcharge is linked to Brent crude price movements and will be removed once the monthly average falls below $70/bbl - the level seen before the recent escalation in the Persian Gulf.

The EBS ranges from €5 to €30 depending on the route, with longer services such as Helsinki–Travemünde attracting the highest charge.

The company said it will continue monitoring fuel markets and adjust the surcharge as required.

Finnlines is part of the Italy-based Grimaldi Group, a major global Ro-Ro and logistics operator.