BUNKER JOBS: Cockett Group Seeks Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will join Cockett's office in Greece. Image Credit: Cockett Group

Marine fuel trading firm Cockett Group is seeking to hire customer traders for its office in Greece.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in customer-focused oil or bunker trading or the maritime industry, it said in an emailed job advertisement on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Business development by adding the new customers and / or broadening activities with existing customers. Communicate with management regarding developments on new or existing customers / suppliers

Solicit and actively seek new enquiries from existing customers, obtaining credit limits through the company process

Execution of trade deals with optimized margin from enquiry stage, negotiation, closing the deal, deal confirmation and monitoring the deliveries

Track market movements, analysis of oil trends & keep up to date on financial news

Adherence to all Group's policies, processes, procedures, systems, Employee Handbook and relevant legislation – quality assurance, resolving queries / discrepancies

To apply for the role, email a CV to humanresources@cockett.com.