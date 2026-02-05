Spanish Energy Terminal Ready to Supply Bio-LNG to Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mugardos Energy Terminal has secured ISCC certification to supply bio-LNG to ships and tankers. Image Credit: Reganosa

Spain’s Mugardos Energy Terminal, owned by Reganosa Group, is ready to supply bio-LNG as marine fuel.

The terminal is located in Galicia, and the facility has obtained International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC EU), Reganosa said in a press release on Wednesday.

The certification allows the terminal to supply bio-LNG through a traceability system that verifies renewable gas volumes using a mass-balance approach. This means LNG delivered to vessels can be partly or fully backed by renewable sources without requiring separate storage.

“Bio-LNG is undoubtedly a real and effective alternative for moving towards climate neutrality and meeting the targets set by the FuelEU Maritime regulation, which requires the progressive reduction of greenhouse gas intensity in marine fuels,” Nuria Rivas, head of the Mugardos Energy Terminal, said.

Bio-LNG is a cleaner alternative to conventional LNG and can be used in existing dual-fuel LNG ships without requiring any modifications. As regulations tighten, some of the existing dual-fuel LNG fleet would be required to transit to bio-LNG to cut emissions.

The Mugardos Energy Terminal, located at Ferrol port, was commissioned in 2007. The facility has two tanks capable of storing up to 300,000 m3 of LNG at a temperature of -160º C, according to its website.