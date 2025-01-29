EU: Ship Calls Edge up Year-on-year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Piraeus in Greece. File Image / Pixabay.

Ship calls to Europe's main ports increased by 1.5% in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to European Commission data.

Ships handling freight or passengers (embarking and disembarking) were estimated at 2.2 million over the period, according to Eurostat.

Greece registered the highest number of ship calls at 477,115 vessels, followed by Italy and then Denmark with 449,131 and 322,230 respectively.

In 2023, the average gross vessel size calling at the EU's principal ports was 8,058 metric tonnes (mt), an increase of 5.2% compared with 2022 (7,662 mt).

Overall, 19 EU countries recorded increases in the average size of vessels compared with 2022, the data showed.