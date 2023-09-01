Glander International Bunkering Hires Bunker Trader and Green Fuels Advisor

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Moser had earlier worked as a bunker trader for sister company Dan-Bunkering in Middelfart. Image Credit: Frederik Moser / LinkedIn

Global marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering has hired a bunker trader and green fuels advisor in Norway.

Frederik Moser has joined the company as a bunker trader and green fuels advisor in Tønsberg as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Friday.

Moser had earlier worked as a bunker trader for sister company Dan-Bunkering in Middelfart from September 2016 to August 2022.

"I'm confident that my learning curve will start accelerating being surround by colleagues with great knowledge and skills," he said in the LinkedIn post.

"I'm especially proud to become a part of the green transition and the decarbonizing of the global shipping industry - steering towards a greener and more sustainable future."

Glander has a team of 11 staff in its Tønsberg office, according to the company's website.