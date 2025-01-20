Viking Line Adds Biofuel to Three Vessels on Helsinki Route

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Finnish shipping company has decided to expand its biofuel use to three ships on its Helsinki route, starting in late spring 2025. Image Credit: Viking Line

Finnish shipping firm Viking Line is offering a sustainable biofuel initiative – the Green Sea Conference – as a low-emission option for conference groups.

"Every year, about 200,000 passengers take part in conferences and meetings onboard Viking Line's vessels," Viking Line said in a statement on its website last week.

Viking Line's Green Sea Conference initiative reduces greenhouse gas emissions from conference trips by about 90%.

When a group chooses this option, Viking Line purchases an equivalent amount of renewable biofuel to match their fuel consumption and uses it on its vessels.

The initiative was launched in early 2024, with 1,800 passengers holding meetings with low emissions on Viking Glory or Viking Grace, signalling a growing interest in Green Sea Conferences.

Building on this success, from late spring 2025, the company will add three more vessels—Gabriella, Viking Cinderella, and Viking XPRS—to the initiative.

"Large companies that include sustainability in their strategy have shown the biggest interest. The green alternative is a natural choice for them. After the first year, we can note that this product is here to stay," Philip Sjöstrand, head of sales at Viking Line, said in the statement.