Christiania Energy Appoints Senior Trader in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vitalii Lizogub has joined the firm as a senior trader after working for Monjasa for over 10 years. Image Credit: Christiania Energy

Danish trading firm Christiania Energy has hired a new senior trader in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Vitalii Lizogub has recently joined the firm as a senior trader, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Lizogub had earlier worked for Monjasa for over 10 years from 2015 to 2025, serving previously as a senior trader.

He also worked for Phaeton International Ltd from January 2014 to July 2014.

“Based in Copenhagen, Vitalii has recently joined Christiania Energy as our new Senior Trader,” Christiania Energy said.

“With 10 years of experience in marine fuels and extensive hands-on expertise in shipping, Vitalii is a very valuable addition to our team.”