BUNKER JOBS: Port of Rotterdam Seeks Sustainable Transport Business Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rotterdam is the world's second-largest bunkering hub after Singapore. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

The Port of Rotterdam, the world's second-largest bunkering hub, is seeking to hire a sustainable transport business manager to help drive the decarbonisation of shipping.

The organisation is looking for candidates with at least five years of relevant experience and a good command of English and Dutch, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

"Your primary focus within the Sustainable Transport team will be on the decarbonization of shipping, while creating new revenue models and partnerships to facilitate the transition to sustainable fuels for our customers and strengthen our position as a sustainable port," the port authority said in the advertisement.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Identify (new) opportunities to accelerate sustainable transport within and outside the port and translate these opportunities into concrete projects and partnerships

Build and maintain a network of relevant parties. Both commercial and public

Develop compelling value propositions based on market knowledge and customer relationships

Coordinate multiple leads and collaborate with internal and external stakeholders

Embrace trial-and-error as part of developing new business opportunities, make choices and propose new solutions, demonstrate flexibility and ability to realize change. The transition to a new and sustainable system is not easy or quick to achieve

Promote the Port of Rotterdam Authority at relevant events

