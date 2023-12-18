Chemical Tanker Targeted for Missile Attack in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 20,000 DWT chemical tanker Swan Atlantic had several projectiles fired at it from areas of Yemen controlled by the Houthi movement on Monday morning. File Image / Pixabay

A chemical tanker was targeted for a missile attack in the Red Sea on Monday morning.

The 20,000 DWT chemical tanker Swan Atlantic had several projectiles fired at it from areas of Yemen controlled by the Houthi movement on Monday morning, Norway's Dagens Naeringsliv reported, citing comments from a US defence official.

One of the projectiles hit the ship, but its owner Inventor Chemical Tankers has yet to receive any report of casualties or damage, according to the report.

Commercial shipping in the Red Sea has increasingly come under attack in recent weeks in an apparent response to the worsening conflict in Gaza. The US is expected to announce an international taskforce to improve security in the region later this week.