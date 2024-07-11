EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Sales Executive in London
Thursday July 11, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with experience in the marine fuels industry and an understanding of shipping and oil markets. Image Credit: WFS
Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a marine fuel sales executive in London.
The company is looking for candidates with experience in the marine fuels industry and an understanding of shipping and oil markets, it said in a job advertisement on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Development of new customer accounts and/or further penetration of business with existing customers.
- Proactively prospect for new business opportunities from new customers – research and analyse client opportunities and develop/implement action plans for attaining the new business.
- Analyse and disseminate appropriate market information to identify new business opportunities.
- Frequently visit existing and new customers.
- Maintain a database of active customer targets and prospects.
- Be a reliable point of contact for customer requests and transactions.
- Monitor customer use of credit line and credit exposure.
- Handle and resolve claims competently.
For more information, click here.