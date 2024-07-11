BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Sales Executive in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience in the marine fuels industry and an understanding of shipping and oil markets. Image Credit: WFS

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a marine fuel sales executive in London.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in the marine fuels industry and an understanding of shipping and oil markets, it said in a job advertisement on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Development of new customer accounts and/or further penetration of business with existing customers.

Proactively prospect for new business opportunities from new customers – research and analyse client opportunities and develop/implement action plans for attaining the new business.

Analyse and disseminate appropriate market information to identify new business opportunities.

Frequently visit existing and new customers.

Maintain a database of active customer targets and prospects.

Be a reliable point of contact for customer requests and transactions.

Monitor customer use of credit line and credit exposure.

Handle and resolve claims competently.

For more information, click here.