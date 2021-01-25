Finland-Led Research to Focus on Combining Technologies

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Research quest: low-carbon shipping. File Image / Pixabay.

Research into expanding shipping's understanding of how technologies can reduce a vessel's carbon footprint is being undertaken by Vaasa University in Finland

The project, called CHEK, which stands for decarbonizing shipping by enabling key technology symbiosis on real vessel concept designs, has European Union backing and will run for three years.

The nub of the project is to look into how "emerging technologies" can be combined "into a systemically symbiotic entity", according to project co-ordinator Suvi Karirinne.

The project's co-ordinators say that the use and symbiosis of new innovative technologies can reduce 99% of greenhouse gas emissions, achieve energy savings of up to 50% and reduce black carbon emissions by more than 95%.

Part of the work will involve the development of a future-proof vessel design platform.

A Cargill operated karmsarmax vessel equipped with rigid windsails will join the project. The ship has other energy-efficient technologies such as optimized vessel routing and waste heat recovery.

CHEK will also design for hydrogen-powered ship engine to go on a MSC cruise ship.