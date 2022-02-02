Rotterdam Ranks First in CO2 Output Among European Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rotterdam: polluting. File Image / Pixbay.

Ranking European ports by carbon dioxide (CO2) output has bunkering and shipping hub Rotterdam at the top of the list, according to environmentalist Transport & Environment (T&E).

The Dutch port's shipping activity pushes out almost 14 million metric tonnes of CO2 annually, a new study from T&E has shown.

The Belgian port of Antwerp comes second with Hamburg in third place.

"The study assesses carbon emissions from ships departing and entering ports from across the supply chain, as well emissions from activities at port like loading, unloading and refueling," T&E said.

"The shipping industry is a fast-growing emitter and Europe's ports have been reluctant to back mandates for clean fuels."

Numbers for the top three polluters are as follows: Rotterdam 13.7 million mt; Antwerp 7.4 million mt; Hamburg 4.7 million mt.

Among the measures campaigners would like to see ports get behind are cold ironing where vessels can plug into electrical power when working cargo or bunkering.