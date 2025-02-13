US Aircraft Carrier Collides With Bulker in Mediterranean

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and the bulker Besiktas M collided near Port Said at about 11:46 PM local time on Wednesday. Image Credit: US Navy

A US aircraft carrier and a dry bulk carrier have collided in the Mediterranean.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and the bulker Besiktas M collided near Port Said at about 11:46 PM local time on Wednesday, the US Navy said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

"The collision did not endanger the Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) as there are no reports of flooding or injuries," the navy said.

"The propulsion plants are unaffected and in a safe and stable condition.

"The incident is under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available."

The Panama-flagged Besiktas M had just passed through the Suez Canal, having visited Djibouti and Sanaa previously.