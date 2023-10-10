LNG-fuelled Newbuild Ferry for Domestic Sicilian Routes

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Palermo, Sicily. File Image / Pixabay.

Sicily is to get a liquified natural gas newbuild following an agreement between the southern Italian island's regional government and shipbuilder Fincantieri.

The ship will be built in the island's capital, Palermo, and serve on routes between Sicily and outlying islands.

The vessel will be able to carry passengers and cars (1,000 passengers, 200 cars) and will have a dual-fuel engine that can run on LNG and diesel. It will aslo limit emissions in port by switching to onboard battery power.

Fincantieri's managing director and chief executive, Pierroberto Folgiero, said that the deal was an opportunity to bring ferry production back to Italy and put the spotlight on his company's environmental strengths.

"The strength of our project is technologies for reducing environmental impact [and] intercepting the needs of the energy transition, which are destined to outline the maritime transport sector of tomorrow," he said.