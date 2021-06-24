BUNKER JOBS: Greenergy Seeks Junior Bunker Trader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will join Greenergy's office in London. Image Credit: Greenergy

Bunker supplier Greenergy is seeking to hire a junior bunker trader or marine sales coordinator in London.

The firm is looking for candidates preferably with experience of the fuels sector, in particular marine fuels, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn this week.

"Your main responsibilities will be to develop and maintain an existing customer base, particularly at our supply ports in Cardiff, Eastham, Thames, Tyne, Grangemouth and Tees," the company said in the job posting.

"It is imperative that you are positive, proactive, responsible, service-minded and capable of possessing a structured overview of tasks and responsibilities, and ready to go an extra mile when needed.

"Your primary role is day-to-day sales, and strengthening our reputation as a reliable supplier of marine fuels across the UK."

For more information, click here.