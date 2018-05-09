Qatar Petroleum to Set up Own Bunker Business

Doha, Qatar (file image/pixabay)

The chief executive of Qatar Petroleum (QP), Saad Al-Kaabi, has said the company would establish its own bunkering business in Qatar after ships heading to the country were banned from using the Fujairah bunkering hub.

Al-Kaabi's comments were made in an interview with news agency Reuters.

The trade ban against Qatar was imposed in June by cluster of regional states including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Qatar embarked on a temporary ship-to-ship bunkering solution as a first step.

Fujairah is one of the top three global bunkering destinations by volume.