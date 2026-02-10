Scrubber Discharge and Polar Fuels in Focus at IMO Meeting

by Ship & Bunker News Team

EU countries are pushing tighter scrutiny of scrubber discharge and backing a proposed Arctic fuel measure at the IMO’s sub-committee meeting this week. Image Credit: IMO

Scrubber discharge and fuel use in polar waters are among the key items set for discussion as the IMO's Pollution Prevention and Response Sub-Committee meets for its 13th session (PPR 13) in London from February 9 to 13.

Several EU member states have submitted a joint proposal to the IMO, highlighting concerns over the environmental impact of wastewater discharged from exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS), or scrubbers.

The co-sponsors of the proposal argue that there is sufficient scientific and technical evidence indicating that scrubber discharge can have negative effects on the marine environment, even though views differ on the scale of the impact.

"The co-sponsors note that there are divergent views on the extent of the environmental impact of EGCS discharge water on the marine environment, partly due to different research methods being used," the proposal states.

"However, the co-sponsors believe there is ample scientific and technical material indicating a negative impact on the marine environment linked to the discharge water from EGCS."

Countries including Belgium, Greece, Germany and Italy are among those supporting the submission.

They note that more than 45 countries have already introduced some form of restriction on scrubber wastewater discharge within their territorial waters and say further action at the IMO level should be considered.

A separate submission to the IMO's sub-committee, by Denmark, representing Greenland at the IMO, together with France, Germany and the Solomon Islands, proposes a new mandatory fuel requirement for ships operating in Arctic waters under MARPOL Annex VI.

The proposal would require ships sailing in the Arctic to use cleaner fuels associated with lower black carbon emissions to reduce the climate impact of shipping in the region.

It is expected to be discussed in a working group during the meeting, with any agreed outcome potentially forwarded to the IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee for consideration later this year.