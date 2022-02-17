BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Trainee Trader in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role could be based in a range of World Fuel Services offices across Europe. Image Credit: World Fuel Services

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a trainee bunker trader in Europe.

The firm is looking for candidates with strong numerical and analytical skills, and preferably the ability to speak a language other than English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn. The role could be based in the UK, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain or Denmark.

The advertisement lists the following duties and responsibilities for the role:

Development of new customer accounts and/or further penetrating business with existing customers

Requirement management for existing customers

Proactively prospect for new business opportunities from new customers – research and analyse client opportunities and develop/implement action plans for attaining the new business

Analyse and disseminate appropriate market information to identify new business opportunities

Frequently visit existing and new customers

Maintain a database of active customer targets and prospects

Be a reliable point of contact for customer requests and transactions

Monitor customer use of credit line and credit exposure

Assist in operational/logistic support where needed (supplier service, fuel delivery coordination, claims resolution and ensure optimal customer satisfaction)

For more information, click here.