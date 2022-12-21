E-methanol Plant to Produce Bunker Fuel for Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image of e-methanol plant. Image Credit / Orsted.

Danish energy company Orsted is to move ahead on its FlagshipONE e-methanol project to produce green bunker fuel for shipping.

The project comprises a plant in northern Sweden that will generate 50,000 metric tonnes of e-methanol annually for the maritime sector from 2025.

"E-methanol is the best solution currently available to decarbonise hard-to-electrify sectors like global shipping, and with this first commercial-scale project, Ørsted will break first ground in

advancing our industry-leading pipeline of e-methanol projects," company group president and CEO Mads Nipper said.

Work on building the plant will start next year, the company said in a statement.

Orsted finalised the deal by buying out the project's other stakeholder, Liquid Wind.