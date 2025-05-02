O Bunkering Expands Footprint to Oman's Port Sultan Qaboos

by Ship & Bunker News Team

O Bunkering has signed an agreement with ASYAD Ports to provide bunkering services at Port Sultan Qaboos. Image Credit: O Bunkering

Omani bunker trading firm O Bunkering has signed a cooperation agreement with ASYAD Ports to offer bunkering services at Port Sultan Qaboos.

The agreement was signed during Oman Logistics Day, organised by the authorities this week, O Bunkering said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The firm already offers bunkering services at other Omani ports of Muscat, Duqm, Salalah and Sohar.

"This agreement marks a significant milestone for O Bunkering as part of its expansion strategy to deliver bunker fuel services at major Omani ports, it said.

"Port Sultan Qaboos serves as a strategic gateway for both cruise and commercial vessels in the heart of Muscat, lending high operational and economic value to this partnership."