E-fuel Study Planned for Sweden's Gotland

by Ship & Bunker News Team

E-fuel study for Gotland, Sweden. File Image / Pixabay.

The production of e-fuel on the Swedish island of Gotland may become possible following a feasibility study.

The study, from wind power developer OX2 and limestone producer Nordkalk, will look into "the opportunities for the production of e-fuel" on the island where Nordkalk has facilities.

"E-fuel can be used in Nordkalk's own facilities but also for shipping and other industries and to make Gotand a hub for green growth and development," a statement on OX2's website said.

The study will focus on planning and how the harbour of Storugns can be developed.

Gotland is deemed to be wind-friendly while e-fuel production would be a production stream for Nordkalk's CO2 capture plants. The study could lead to Gotland becoming a key player in the energy transition across multiple industries, Nordkalk executive Ola Thuresson said.