BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Cash Management Specialist

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based at Bunker Holding's headquarters in Middelfart. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a cash management specialist for its head office in Middelfart.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in a corporate treasury function or the financial sector, as well as a relevant education, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

"As a vital member of the Treasury team at Bunker Holding, you will be exposed to a broad range of tasks and get the opportunity to work with a variety of people in a global context," the company said in the advertisement.

"The responsibilities will cover a broad variety of cash management related tasks, focusing on the optimization of the cash flow, liquidity management and banking setup of the Bunker Holding Group.

"This includes operating our cash pool setups, payment management, multi-banking, KYC and liquidity management.

"You will be working with our banking relations on a daily basis and will therefore collaborate closely with our external banks.

"In this role, you will support a continued development of the Group's cash management setup and the tools and processes employed.

"As we are continuously looking for ways to advance, we are currently implementing a new comprehensive treasury system, and you will influence this process and leave your mark on this setup."

