BUNKER JOBS: Athens Trader Needed for New Greek Trading Desk

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Recruitment firm Redstone Search Group is seeking candidates for the role. Image Credit: Redstone Search Group

A global marine fuel trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Athens to build out a new Greek trading desk.

Recruitment firm Redstone Search Group highlighted the role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday, without naming the hiring company.

"Redstone Commodity Search are working with an international bunker trading company looking to for an experienced bunker trader to help them build out a new Greek trading desk," the recruitment company said.

The employer is looking for candidates with fluent English and Greek, as well as at least three years of experience in trading bunkers.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for the trading of marine fuels on a back-to-back basis

Analyse trends in the market including bunker pricing to produce accurate forecasts so as to maximise profit

Proactively solicit new enquiries from existing portfolio and potential new clients

Grow and maintain a portfolio of end user clients within the Mediterranean market for Bunkers/Lubricants

Reports into the head of trading

