Stability Doubts Raised Over Drop-in Bunker Biofuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Biofuel: drop-in. File Image / Pixabay.

A bunker biofuel study commissioned by a German shipowner has raised questions over the drop-in fuel's stability.

Longterm stability and degradation formed part of a wider study on ship design initiated by Oldendorff Carriers.

Oldendorff Carriers said that it has been testing the use of second-generation advanced biofuels on its ships and has found that these fuels are "more prone to degradation due to the presence of unsaturated fatty acids, which are inherent in the vegetable oils and animal fats from which they are derived".

The finding has given rise to "concerns about the stability and degradation of biofuel blends with conventional marine fuels over time when stored in vessels' bunker tanks", according to a statement on the company's website.

The B20 advanced biofuel blend was the focus of the study. For more Information on the research methodology click here.