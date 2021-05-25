Tallinn to Cut Ship Emissions With Cold-ironing

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Harbour area, port of Tallinn. File Image / Pixabay.

The Baltic Sea port of Tallinn is to accelerate the switch to shore-side power for ship calls.

Research undertaken by the port and the city's technology university shows that ships make the biggest contribution to carbon dioxide emissions.

"Considering that emissions from moored passenger and cargo ships and tankers make up the majority of our environmental footprint, we are already implementing solutions to reduce emissions," head of the port's management board, Valdo Kalm, told regional maritime news provider Port News.

"Last year, we installed shore-side electrical equipment on five quays in the Old City harbour," Kalm said.

The move to extend cold ironing facilities forms part of a plan to make port operations carbon neutral by 2050, the report said.

The Port of Tallinn's strategy falls in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

As well as climate neutrality, the aim is to achieve zero emissions for ships at berth and divert 70% of ship-generated waste to the circular economy [where resources are reused].