EMEA News
New Barge for Sonan Bunkers in Rotterdam
The 1,600 mt capacity Bernd Deymann. Image Credit: Sonan Bunkers
Marine fuels supplier Sonan Bunkers has restated operations in the ARA region, operating a single barge dedicated to marine gasoil (MGO).
The 1,600 mt capacity Bernd Deymann has a pumping rate of 450 cbm/hr, and will be used for both spot enquiries and contract deliveries, the company told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.
The barge is dedicated to the supply of 0.1% sulfur DMA MGO.
Sonan Bunkers as a whole also sells additional grades including HFO, VLSFO, and ULSFO, as well as offering a lubricant service.
Established in 2014 as a broker and trader, Sonan Bunker has offices in London, Athens, Oslo, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore and now a physical position in Rotterdam.
Contact details for the Rotterdam office are as follows:
Email: bunkers-bv@sonanbunkers.com
Telephone: +31 78 303 1390
Mobile: +31 648 464 141
Skype: patricknieberg