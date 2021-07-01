Maersk's First Carbon-Neutral Ship to Enter Service in Mid-2023

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk's first methanol-powered ship will be on the water two years from now. File Image / Pixabay

Container shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk has set out more details of its first carbon-neutral vessel, which it has now ordered.

The ship -- a 172 m, 2,100 TEU feeder vessel -- will be built by Hyndai Mipo Dockyards and is due for delivery in mid-2023, Maersk said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The ship will be capable of running on either methanol or VLSFO.

The ship will be registered under the Danish flag and will operate in the Sealand Europe network between Northern Europe and the Bay of Bothnia, the company said.

"Developing this vessel is a significant challenge, but we have already come a long way in our work with the yard and the makers to reach this milestone," Ole Graa Jakobsen, head of fleet technology at Maersk, said in the statement.

"While we are pioneering these solutions for our industry, we are working with well-proven technologies and the cost potential from further scaling is becoming very clear to us."

Maersk now has two years to lock in reliable supply of green methanol for the vessel in Northern Europe.