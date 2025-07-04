BUNKER JOBS: CMA CGM Seeks Bunker Procurement Professional in Malaysia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in commodities or the maritime sector and fluent English. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French container line CMA CGM is seeking to hire a bunker procurement professional in Kuala Lumpur.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in commodities or the maritime sector and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Set the bunkering strategy in conjunctional with all operational parameters, technical specificities of vessels and products available on the market

Consult and communicate with the purchasing team on purchasing forecast, bunkering requirement by port, etc.

Set up supply schedule / bunkering pre-nomination by geographical area

Implement bunker plan for each vessel

Collaborate with the regional/global bunker market purchasing team to book bunkers for vessels in assigned portfolio

Coordinate bunkering operations from the order placed to final delivery, in liaison with the line, supplier, ship, agent and the bunker control team

Implement documentary process for each vessel (i.e. mandatory quantity confirmation and order price, performance monitoring)

Contribute to the development of dedicated IT tools (testing of new functions, brainstorming etc.)

Contribute to new energy implementation projects

