BUNKER JOBS: Recruitment Firm Advertises London Junior Trader Role

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will be based in London. File Image / Pixabay

A recruitment firm is seeking to hire a junior bunker trader for an unnamed company in London.

No previous experience is required for the role, but a year of experience in sales and additional languages other than English would be advantageous, Consortio Recruitment Group said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

"Full training and mentorship will be provided by the business during a tailored, three-month traineeship programme," the company said in the advertisement.

"Over this time, you will gain an invaluable insight into the world of bunker trading through a development plan that will extensively cover bunker trading, bunker operations and use of the company's unique / exclusive trading tools that you are encouraged to take full advantage of.

"At the end of these three months, a mutual assessment will be held with a view to extending your traineeship into a permanent position as a Bunker Trader."

For more information, click here.