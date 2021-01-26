Fujairah Bunker Sales Lost 17.9% in 2020: Glander

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah's bunker volumes saw a significant decline last year. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Glander International Bunkering estimates the Fujairah market shrank by 17.9% last year.

Total sales at the Middle Eastern hub averaged at about 575,000 mt/month last year, or 6.9 million mt/year, Sean Burgin, senior purchaser at Glander, said in a presentation at Petrospot's Middle East Bunkering Convention on Tuesday.

That compares with 2019's average of 700,000 mt/month, or 8.4 million mt for the year as a whole.

But improving bunker supply in the region may improve the situation for the port, Burgin said. A third refinery in Fujairah came online in 2020, and a fourth is due to open in 2021, taking local VLSFO supply to more than 600,000 mt/month, he said.

Diplomatic breakthroughs in the Middle East may also benefit Fujairah this year. Local market sources told Ship & Bunker earlier this month that the resolution to the Qatari diplomatic crisis could add 180,000-220,000 mt/month to Fujairah's demand levels.