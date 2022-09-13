Port of Amsterdam Decides Against Bunker Supply Licensing

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Amsterdam's authority had been seeking local market feedback on its website on how its bunker market worked and whether it could be improved by bringing in licensing for suppliers. File Image / Pixabay

The Port of Amsterdam will not be moving towards a bunker supply licensing system like Singapore's in the immediate future.

The port authority has decided against proceeding with previously mulled plans to implement a licensing system for conventional bunker fuel supply, a representative told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

The authority had been seeking local market feedback on its website on how its bunker market worked and whether it could be improved by bringing in licensing for suppliers, but concluded it would not add sufficient value to be worthwhile.

A licensing system is already in place for fuels with heightened safety precautions such as LNG.

Licensing systems have been discussed across the global bunker industry for some time as a means of cracking down on quantity and quality disputes.