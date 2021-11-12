Ship-Service Liquidation Halts VLSFO Supply in Poland

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ULSFO and 0.1% sulfur marine gasoil are still available in Poland. File Image / Pixabay

The surprise announcement earlier this month that Polish bunker firm Ship-Service is to be wound up has left the country's ports without VLSFO supply.

Ship-Service was the only VLSFO supplier in the country, market sources told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday. ULSFO and 0.1% sulfur marine gasoil are still available.

Ship-Service's shareholders made the decision to liquidate the company 'quite unexpectedly' on October 29, it said in a note to customers on November 2.

"The liquidation of our company is a planned and controlled process of terminating the activities of our company within the Orlen Group," the company said in the note.

"Current contracts and obligations will be performed on an ongoing basis in accordance with the previous arrangements."

The firm has the full support of its lenders during the liquidation process, and all payments to creditors should be made on time, the company said.

The main bunker suppliers operating in Poland are now Grupa LOTOS and Oktan Energy.