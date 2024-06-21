BUNKER JOBS: Glander Seeks Experienced Bunker Trader in Valencia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in the bunker industry, fluent English and great negotiation skills. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Global marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire an experienced bunker trader in Valencia.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in the bunker industry, fluent English and great negotiation skills, it said in a job advertisement on its website on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for purchase, sale and supply of fuel and lube oil within the shipping industry with own client portfolio

Initiate contact with new clients and establish good relationships

Expand and nurture existing customer relationships

Negotiate prices and deliver services based on agreed terms

Identify business opportunities and support business development activities

Understand customer requirements, provide guidance, and close deals

For more information, click here.