BUNKER JOBS: Glander Seeks Experienced Bunker Trader in Valencia
Friday June 21, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in the bunker industry, fluent English and great negotiation skills. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering
Global marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire an experienced bunker trader in Valencia.
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in the bunker industry, fluent English and great negotiation skills, it said in a job advertisement on its website on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Responsible for purchase, sale and supply of fuel and lube oil within the shipping industry with own client portfolio
- Initiate contact with new clients and establish good relationships
- Expand and nurture existing customer relationships
- Negotiate prices and deliver services based on agreed terms
- Identify business opportunities and support business development activities
- Understand customer requirements, provide guidance, and close deals
