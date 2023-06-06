Skarv Shipping to Acquire Low Emission Cargo Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image of low-emission shortsea cargo ship. Image Credit / Skarv.

Skav Shipping Solutions, a Norwegian short-sea venture, is to acquire three, low-emission general cargo vessels. A range of alternative fuelling options are on the table for the ships.

For longer voyages, a four-stroke engines running on ammonia is under consideration. Other power sources include batteries and rotor sails. The ships would ply trade routes along the full stretch of Norway's coastline.

The project when complete is looking at a 90% reduction in emissions compared traditional shortsea cargo ships, according to the company.

Skav Shipping Solutions is a joint-venture between Peak Group and Grieg Edge and the project has received the backing of the Norwegian government's Enova fund to the tune of NOK 130 million ($12m).