EMEA News
UK's MCA Detains Four Ships in December
UK: ships in detention. File Image / Pixabay.
Four foreign-flagged ships were detained in the United Kingdom in December for failing Port State Control inspections, according to the Maritime Coastguard Agency.
Among a slew of defects found on the Ayress, ballast, fuel and other tanks were found to be holed.
Ayress is a general cargo ship controlled by Irish shipping interests, according to ship database equasis.
Another vessel, Smarta, was detained for among other reasons, sub-standard oil filtering equipment.
Smarta is a bulk carrier operating by Ukrainian interests, the database showed.
All four ships were released from detention before the end of the month but a further six ships are being held over from previous inspections, the agency said.