Ship Damaged After Two Attacks in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship first came under attack 14 nautical miles south-west of Al Mukha at about 3 PM UTC on Friday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A ship has been damaged after being attacked twice in the Red Sea, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The ship first came under attack 14 nautical miles south-west of Al Mukha at about 3 PM UTC on Friday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master has reported two attacks," the agency said.

"In the first attack, the vessel experienced an explosion in close proximity to the vessel, which was felt by the crew on board.

"Subsequently, the second attack on the vessel consisted of what is believed to be two missiles, which resulted in damage to the vessel."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past five months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.