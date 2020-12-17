Fujairah: Fuel oil Stocks Firm

Thursday December 17, 2020

Oil stocks including those of bunker fuel at the Middle Eastern bunkering and shipping hub of Fujairah have risen to their highest level since late August, S&P Global Platts reports citing Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data.

Total barrels stood at 24.6 million in mid-December.  There were last higher on August 31 at 25.1 million barrels, according to the report.

Heavy distillates including fuel for power generation and bunkers were up 11% to 11.3 million barrels in the previous week (to December 14).

Middle distillate stock in Fujairah including jet fuel and diesel were stable at 6 million barrels, the report said.

