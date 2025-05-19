Estonia Alleges Russian Jet Shielded Shadow Tanker, Then Seized Greek Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

NATO-member Estonia has accused Russia of violating its airspace with a fighter jet to shield a sanctioned shadow fleet tanker. Image Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Estonia has accused Russia of a deliberate airspace violation to shield a sanctioned shadow fleet tanker, marking what it calls a direct threat to NATO.

On May 13, Estonia attempted to inspect the Argent/Jaguar, an unflagged, uninsured oil tanker sanctioned by the UK, as it transited through Estonia’s exclusive economic zone, Estonia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on its website last week.

“Russia responded dangerously aggressively by accompanying the shadow fleet tanker with a fighter jet, which violated Estonian airspace in the process,” Margus Tsahkna, the Foreign Minister of Estonia, said.

Tsahkna raised the alarm during a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Türkiye’s Antalya last week, calling the incident “a real example of the serious threat Russia poses to NATO as a whole.”

He urged the alliance to respond decisively, noting Estonia would increase its defence spending to 5.4% of GDP next year.

The tanker, part of Russia’s so-called shadow fleet evading sanctions, was not intercepted. The airspace violation adds to concerns about Russia’s growing assertiveness in the Baltic region amid ongoing aggression in Ukraine.

“Russia continues on the course of aggression,” Tsahkna warned.

“By stepping up sanctions, Russia must be pressured into abandoning these goals and ending the war.”

Separately, Tsahkna said in a social media post on Sunday that Russia has detained the Greek tanker Green Admire while it was navigating a route mutually agreed upon by Estonia, Finland, and Russia.

“Russia continues to behave in an unpredictable manner.

“Our Allies have been informed,” Tsahkna noted.

This incident has further heightened concerns regarding shipping in the region.