Tanker Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel came to Singapore from India earlier this month. File Image / Pixabay

A small chemicals and refined products tanker was arrested in Singapore earlier this week.

The Liberian-flagged 12,700 DWT tanker Vayu was detained on November 19 at 11:29 AM local time, according to a list of arrested vessels published by Singapore's judiciary.

The arrest was carried out on behalf of law firm DennisMathiew, and the vessel is being held at the Eastern Special Purpose Anchorage A.

The reasons for the move against the ship are unknown, but may involve disputes over payment for goods and services related to the ship's operations.

Liberia-based Aquilo Shipping is listed as the vessel's commercial controller, according to shipping intelligence firm VesselsValue.

The vessel came to Singapore from India earlier this month.

The ship was reportedly involved in a legal dispute between rival ship managers in 2021.