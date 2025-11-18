GeoServe Hires Bunker Trader in Chile

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire was previously as bunker broker for GF Bunker Trade in the US. Image Credit: Gaudis Fuentes Mora / LinkedIn

Voyage optimisation and fuel procurement firm GeoServe has hired a new bunker trader in Chile.

Gaudis Fuentes Mora has joined GeoServe as a bunker trader in Chile as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile this week.

Mora was previously as bunker broker for GF Bunker Trade in the US from June to October of this year.

She had earlier worked for Bunker One from 2023 to 2024, for Dan-Bunkering from 2015 to 2023, for OW Bunker from 2010 to 2014, for PDVSA from 2008 to 2010 and for Maersk from 2007 to 2008.

GeoServe offers a wide range of maritime services including vessel performance, bunker procurement, laytime services and port disbursement management.