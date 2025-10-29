Rolls-Royce Tests Marine Engine Running Fully on Methanol

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm claims it is the world's first high-speed engine powered fully by methanol. Image Credit: Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce has tested what it bills as the world's first high-speed marine engine powered entirely by methanol at its facility in Friedrichshafen, Germany.

The milestone was reached through the meOHmare project, aimed at advancing low-emission shipping propulsion solutions, Rolls-Royce said in a statement on its website on Monday.

“This is a genuine world first," Dr. Jörg Stratmann, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG, said.

“We are investing specifically in future technologies in order to open up efficient ways for our customers to reduce CO2 emissions and further expand our leading role in sustainable propulsion systems.”

Funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, meOHmare brings together Rolls-Royce, fuel injection specialist Woodward L’Orange, and research centre WTZ Roßlau.

The partners aim to complete development of a CO2-neutral marine engine based on green methanol by the end of 2025.