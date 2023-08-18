Head of Business Management at Peninsula Leaves Company

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The London-based head of business management at global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has left her role at the company.

Ines Effinger, head of business management at Peninsula, has stepped down as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Friday.

Effinger had worked for the company since August 2011 in Uruaguay, the Canary Islands, Gibraltar and the UK.

She has taken on a new role as senior commodity markets manager at EY.

"After 12 amazing years at Peninsula, I made the decision to invest in my growth and explore other avenues," Effinger said on LinkedIn.

"Those who know me, will appreciate how much Peninsula means to me.

"I am forever grateful for the lifechanging opportunities Peninsula has given me, for giving me the trust and encouragement to grow personally and professionally and of course for the lifelong relationships and memories I made along the way."